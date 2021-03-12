Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) PT Raised to $3.50

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $2.50 to $3.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Leap Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leap Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.33. 3,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,383. Leap Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $139.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

