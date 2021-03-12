Lear (NYSE:LEA) Hits New 1-Year High at $183.24

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $183.24 and last traded at $183.02, with a volume of 2921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Argus upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

