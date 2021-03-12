Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FINMY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Leonardo in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. 4,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,095. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

