Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,853 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,321 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,917,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,758 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $9,953,000 after buying an additional 548,296 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15,075.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,741 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 407,041 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,096.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 397,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 364,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.88. 16,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,904. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.75, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEVI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 10,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $209,324.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,146.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 16,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $318,437.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,075.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 739,138 shares of company stock worth $16,839,710 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

