Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 8,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after buying an additional 463,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,693,000 after acquiring an additional 57,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,365,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,856,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,096,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 42,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 647,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,684. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

