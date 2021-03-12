Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $94.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $82.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LSI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.76.

LSI traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.36. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $44.87 and a twelve month high of $87.21.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

