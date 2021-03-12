Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of Limelight Networks worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLNW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,071,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after buying an additional 1,418,787 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 8.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,487,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after buying an additional 528,658 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 107,960 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,365,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 63,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 51.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 846,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 289,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $87,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,806 shares of company stock worth $361,313 in the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.44 million, a P/E ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLNW. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. Truist cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

