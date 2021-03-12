Linda S. Harty Sells 7,719 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,364. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $313.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

