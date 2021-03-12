Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.47. 49,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,895. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $370.48 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LCTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

