Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 1,001.59%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.11. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $3.13.

Several research firms have commented on LCTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

