Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $2.30 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,940,000 after buying an additional 336,681 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after acquiring an additional 239,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 383,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,090,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.02 and its 200-day moving average is $136.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.