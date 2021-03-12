Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,259,000 after buying an additional 545,883 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,644,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,608,000 after acquiring an additional 328,148 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,365,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,327 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

