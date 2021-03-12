Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,060,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 99,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock opened at $211.53 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $193.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,378,238. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

