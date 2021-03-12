Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.44.

Shares of BA stock opened at $230.61 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

