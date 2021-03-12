Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 103 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after buying an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $86,692,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after acquiring an additional 259,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $6,444,641 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $181.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.42. The stock has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

