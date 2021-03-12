Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 48 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 35.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,021,000 after buying an additional 1,154,458 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Public Storage by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,362,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,979,990,000 after purchasing an additional 269,142 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 25.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 768,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,231,000 after purchasing an additional 158,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,910,000 after buying an additional 135,959 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA opened at $240.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.45 and its 200 day moving average is $226.47. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $246.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.33.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

