Linscomb & Williams Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Financialcorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $110.17 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.94.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

