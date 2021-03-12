Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of LPCN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 17,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009,589. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.

LPCN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lipocine in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

