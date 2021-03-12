Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:LPCN traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.61. 20,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,009,589. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $132.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPCN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lipocine in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

