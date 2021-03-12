Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Liquidia posted earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Liquidia.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

Shares of LQDA stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.85. 658,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,073. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $123.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

In other Liquidia news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 51,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $162,465.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,511,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,251 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 534.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidia by 30.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

