Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) President Joe Berchtold Sells 85,000 Shares

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total transaction of $7,550,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 955,969 shares in the company, valued at $84,918,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joe Berchtold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $7,542,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $87.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.07. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Macquarie cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.