Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Truist

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its price target raised by Truist from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LOB has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $60.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.99 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $60.95.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 190,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.