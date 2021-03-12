loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for loanDepot in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LDI. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Rowe assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

LDI stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

