loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE LDI opened at $19.95 on Monday. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

