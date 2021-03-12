Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a growth of 755.7% from the February 11th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,070,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GTSIF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,299. Lobe Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

Get Lobe Sciences alerts:

About Lobe Sciences

Lobe Sciences Ltd., a technology and services company, provides real estate, financial, management, intellectual property, and branding support for development of transformational medicine in the United States. The company intends to develop psilocybin-based therapeutics for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder and devices for the efficient application of medications.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Lobe Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lobe Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.