Lobstex (LOBS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $629,864.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $629,864.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0961 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,489,279 coins and its circulating supply is 21,489,267 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.