Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.48. The company had a trading volume of 27,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,812. The company has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $336.71 and its 200 day moving average is $362.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

