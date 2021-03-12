Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Price Up 6.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares rose 6.4% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $116.00 to $122.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Logitech International traded as high as $97.86 and last traded at $97.00. Approximately 1,285,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,060,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.15.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,681 shares of company stock worth $13,769,404 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,926,000 after acquiring an additional 369,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $230,842,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,698,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 673,296 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,267,000 after purchasing an additional 253,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Logitech International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 630,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 71,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.45.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

