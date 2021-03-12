Loki (LOKI) Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 12th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,713.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,746.09 or 0.03078774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.15 or 0.00382891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $528.26 or 0.00931455 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.74 or 0.00387446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.44 or 0.00325212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.90 or 0.00255497 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020903 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official website is loki.network. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

