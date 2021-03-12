Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.66

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.66 and last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 9 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 18.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91.

About Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, and international valuables logistics. It serves banks, retailers, and other operators. The company operates through a network of approximately 400 branches in 20 countries.

