Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,172,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,861 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 5.12% of Loop Industries worth $18,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOOP. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the third quarter valued at about $4,163,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the third quarter valued at about $980,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the third quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 32.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Shares of LOOP stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. Loop Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $13.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOOP. HC Wainwright cut shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.