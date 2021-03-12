Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) Short Interest Update

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 1,366.7% from the February 11th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 594,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LTUS traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 622,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,932. Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Lotus Pharmaceuticals

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the People's Republic of China. The company markets valsartan capsules under the Maixin name to treat hypertension; eye drops under the Muxin name to treat glaucoma; and Octreotide Acetate Injection solution under the Yipubishan name for treating gastric ulcers.

