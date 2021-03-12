LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $138.20

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $138.20 and last traded at $137.70, with a volume of 16388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in LPL Financial by 27.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in LPL Financial by 452.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in LPL Financial by 15.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.