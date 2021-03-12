Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LHDX. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $13.77 on Monday. Lucira Health has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $37.99.

In related news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 3,461,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $58,849,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It has developed a testing platform that produces COVID-19 single-use test kit with molecular accuracy. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc in January 2020.

