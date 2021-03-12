Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Acquired by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the quarter. Lumentum accounts for about 1.5% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LITE. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 843,736 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,204,000 after purchasing an additional 495,579 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,407,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,116,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,181 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,930. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.65. 50,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,896. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.42. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

