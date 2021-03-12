Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Raised to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LAZR. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,850,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $50,974,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,782,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $23,800,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $13,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

