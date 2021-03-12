Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

