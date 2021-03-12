Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Holdings Lessened by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,310,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 372,172 shares during the quarter. Lyft accounts for 5.5% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.41% of Lyft worth $64,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $330,946.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,342,907 shares of company stock worth $134,796,718 over the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LYFT traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.47. 305,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,602,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.