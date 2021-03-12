Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

LYFT stock opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65. Lyft has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 6,611 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $330,946.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,362,907 shares of company stock valued at $136,096,518. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lyft by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $110,494,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $84,365,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

