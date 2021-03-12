Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

MACF stock opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.70. The stock has a market cap of £170.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. Macfarlane Group has a 52-week low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

