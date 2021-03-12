Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 2,170 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $177.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.03.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,082,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.