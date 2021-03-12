Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOH. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,925,000 after buying an additional 236,896 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,500,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,718,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,489,000 after acquiring an additional 131,558 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after acquiring an additional 124,200 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of MOH opened at $223.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.03. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Mizuho started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.07.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.