Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.57 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271,208 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8,755.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,232,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,292 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 410,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 112,400 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPE stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of -58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

