Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 6,680 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,838,611,000 after acquiring an additional 68,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,687,000 after buying an additional 66,854 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,066,000 after buying an additional 178,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,819,000 after buying an additional 145,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,408,000 after buying an additional 155,506 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ALXN shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

In related news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $153.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.97 and a 200 day moving average of $134.14. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $162.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.