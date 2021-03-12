Macquarie Downgrades Sony (NYSE:SNE) to Neutral

Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony (NYSE:SNE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

SNE stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.48. 3,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,020. The company has a market cap of $126.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $118.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Sony by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Sony by 706.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

