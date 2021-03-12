Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSGE traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,123. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $172.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.65. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of -31.37.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 million. Research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSGE. Macquarie reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

