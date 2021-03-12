Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.50% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:MAL traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 44,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,203. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.55. Magellan Aerospace has a 1-year low of C$4.80 and a 1-year high of C$11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$671.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.27.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers aero engine products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

