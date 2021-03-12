Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Sold by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,732 shares during the period. Magnite accounts for approximately 3.1% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGNI. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 633,216 shares in the company, valued at $37,486,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,336 shares of company stock worth $6,650,626. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnite stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $49.24. 126,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,557,927. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -81.16 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

