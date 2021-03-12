Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of MLVF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,283. The firm has a market cap of $146.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.03. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 5.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLVF. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $277,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,193,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 698,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

