Man Group plc (EMG.L)’s (EMG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2021

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Man Group plc (EMG.L) from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 149.67 ($1.96).

Shares of EMG traded down GBX 0.38 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 154.07 ($2.01). 1,999,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,936. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17. The stock has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 16.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 150.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 130.99. Man Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 163.78 ($2.14).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Man Group plc (EMG.L)’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Man Group plc (EMG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.07%.

Man Group plc (EMG.L) Company Profile

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Analyst Recommendations for Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG)

