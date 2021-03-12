Man Group plc (EMG.L)’s (EMG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Man Group plc (EMG.L) from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 149.67 ($1.96).

Shares of EMG traded down GBX 0.38 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 154.07 ($2.01). 1,999,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,936. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17. The stock has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 16.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 150.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 130.99. Man Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 163.78 ($2.14).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Man Group plc (EMG.L)’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Man Group plc (EMG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.07%.

Man Group plc (EMG.L) Company Profile

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

